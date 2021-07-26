Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

