Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 141,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

