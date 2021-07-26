Jane Street Group LLC Takes $936,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $34.43 on Monday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $974.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

