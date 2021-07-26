Jane Street Group LLC Sells 68,966 Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X China Financials ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of CHIX opened at $14.67 on Monday. Global X China Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

