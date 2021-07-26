Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.