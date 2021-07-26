Jane Street Group LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

