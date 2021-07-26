Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.91% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of CRAK stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.