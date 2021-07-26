iSpecimen Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ISPC opened at $5.21 on Monday. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

