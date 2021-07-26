Island Coin (ISLE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 82% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $87,174.62 and $75,425.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded down 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Island Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Island Coin Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,484,899,943,541 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin . Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin

Island Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Island Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Island Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.