iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $440.67 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $442.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

