iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $442.54. 222,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.55 and a twelve month high of $442.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

