iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Down 4.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 67,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,576,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,286,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

