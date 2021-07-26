iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Down 4.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 67,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,576,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.