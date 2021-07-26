iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Position Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $87.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.863 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.