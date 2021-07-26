iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,983,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50.

