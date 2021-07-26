iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Increased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 8.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

