iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 871.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 57,792 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 316,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,403. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.11.

