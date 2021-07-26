iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $89.25 on Monday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.84.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

