Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.34-1.42 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

