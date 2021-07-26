Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 27,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,179% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.

Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,067,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nxt-ID has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 74.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

