Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.
Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.78. 53,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
