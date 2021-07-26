Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.78. 53,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

