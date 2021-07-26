InvestDigital Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,752.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $291,776.20 and approximately $13,752.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,705,936 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

