Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.80

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 268,147 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,951,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

