Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.0% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.88. The stock had a trading volume of 631,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $368.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

