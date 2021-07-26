International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 486.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $142.48. 59,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

