Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

