Intel Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.