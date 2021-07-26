Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.86 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.12.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

