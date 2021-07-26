Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$169.21. 26,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,296. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

