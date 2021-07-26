Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up approximately 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $58,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $12.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.63. 3,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $189.02 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.44.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

