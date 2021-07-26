Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

