Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TriNet Group stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.