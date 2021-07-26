Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,484 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 846,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,779. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

