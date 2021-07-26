Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,495,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $348.83 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.