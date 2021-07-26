Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.80. 2,283,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.