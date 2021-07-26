Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $108,008.25 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

NVTA stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

