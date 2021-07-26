Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells $38,777.40 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AxoGen by 311.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 464,556 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AxoGen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 88,070.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

