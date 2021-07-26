Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60.

AN stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

