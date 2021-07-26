Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inhibrx worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

INBX opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

