Indorse Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $760.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $568,511.96 and approximately $760.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

