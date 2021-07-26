IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

FNV opened at $147.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

