IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $217.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

