IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

PMM opened at $8.47 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

