IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1,833.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $42,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $203.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

