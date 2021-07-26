IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

