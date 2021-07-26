IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synopsys by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $285.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

