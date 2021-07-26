IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0011

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 202.9% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $213,058.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.