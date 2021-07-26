Idena Market Capitalization Achieves $5.22 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $84,432.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00115235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00133249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,455.51 or 1.00235507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,000,820 coins and its circulating supply is 46,386,073 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

