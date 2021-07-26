IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

