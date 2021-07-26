ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.91.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.52. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.