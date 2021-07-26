ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.35 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00008701 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $3.13 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,236,038 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

