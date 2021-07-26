IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a C$3.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.25. 813,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

